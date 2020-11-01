BELOIT—The location has been changed for an upcoming Black Business Expo organized by Rock County Jumpstart and other community partners.
The mostly virtual Black Business Week Expo kicks off via live stream on Zoom on Nov. 23 and runs through Nov. 28.
On the final day of the weeklong event, a socially distanced pop-up event will take place from noon-5 p.m. at The Birch Room at Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, in Beloit.
The in-person event had initially been planned at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, but the location has since been moved.