ROCKFORD — When each show is over and audiences erupt with applause, 15-year-old ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne said it still doesn’t feel real.
But she’s always grateful to be up there. She can’t wait to meet Stateline Area residents at an upcoming show at Rockford’s Coronado Theatre, 314 N. Main St. She takes the stage at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 as part of her “Fresh Out of the Box” tour.
“I feed off the audience when I perform,” she said. “It’s really good to know these people are there, they’re having fun and interacting with it.”
In 2017, Darci became the youngest person ever to win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” during its 12th season—an accomplishment that jolted her into the national entertainment spotlight.
“That day changed my life forever, I’ve had so many opportunities now because of the show,” she said.
Darci grew up in Oklahoma City dreaming about being a singer, but she struggled to overcome stage fright. When she learned about ventriloquism, Darci began practicing in her bathroom mirror every day—reciting nursery rhymes, the alphabet, tongue twisters and watching YouTube tutorials to hone her ability to speak and sing without moving her mouth.
She credited her current coach, Gary Owen—who has 30-plus years’ experience—for helping her to improve her craft and grow more comfortable performing on stage.
A multifaceted performer, she hopes to expand more into the areas of singing, acting and producing music in the future, on top of ventriloquism.
Getting used to fame at school was unusual. Meeting popular culture stars such as Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and the Jonas Brothers felt like a dream come true for her. Being asked for her autograph at airports was another welcome change of pace.
“I like meeting my fans. They’re just genuinely nice people,” she said.
Her fans include Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman—to Darci’s surprise. She met them in Nashville, Tennessee when they brought their daughters to a theatre to see her perform.
Touring the U.S. is also a family adventure for Darci, her parents and her three brothers as they visit new cities together.
They’ve visited 46 of the 50 states, with scheduled trips to check two more off the list in the near future. She has yet to visit Alaska, Wyoming, Nebraska and Iowa. She last appeared in Illinois in January during a show in Springfield.
Darci’s puppets get their names from various meaningful areas of her life.
Petunia, a sassy character, was named after Darci’s pet rabbit.
Oscar the nervous mouse was inspired by an online list of “cute boy names,” Darci said. Others are just random. The idea of the mischievous Edna Doorknocker was derived with some help from her coach by merging two suggested names together. Other ideas come from close friends. Darci said she uses four main characters in her shows.
In a message for kids, Darci wants them to always chase their dreams.
“Put your heart in it. Go for it. There’s no one stopping you. You are 100% capable,” she said.
For more information on Darci Lynne, go to www.darcilynne.com/about or find her on social media using the handle @itsdarcilynne.
Additional details on her upcoming show in Rockford including ticket prices and seating options can also be found online at coronadopac.org/
