BELOIT—Jeff Dunham, comedian/ventriloquist, will be coming to Beloit on July 24 to unpack a trunk full of crazy characters when he performs at ABC Supply Stadium.
Dunham will perform at 3 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium, home of the Sky Carp. He will be bringing his funny and crazy characters with him, including Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J, and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.
Venue and radio pre-sales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. General on sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. in person at the stadium at217 Shirland Ave. or online. For more details, please visit indigotix.com
Hailed as “America’s favorite comedian” by Slate Magazine, comedian/ventriloquist/actor Jeff Dunham has sold out arenas around the globe. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership of his standup specials on NBC, Netflix and Comedy Central. After being named a Top Ten grossing comedian by Forbes in 2019, the Dallas native continues his new arena and theater tour in 2022 with Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?.
In addition to Forbes, Dunham was recently nominated by Pollstar for “Comedy Tour of The Year” based on box office sales as well also being awarded Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three years. Last fall, the comedian released his second Netflix stand-up special “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself,” filmed at the American Airlines Center in his hometown of Dallas. “Beside Himself” marked Jeff’s ninth special, an unprecedented number in the comedy community, having previously aired specials with Comedy Central and NBC. Dunham also holds the record for the first, second and fourth most watched specials ever on Comedy Central.
His astonishing arena-packing power has put him on par with major music acts such as Bruno Mars and Metallica. In 2017, Dunham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating more than 20 years of comedy dominance.
Dunham has also made many cameo appearances across television and film, from the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “30 Rock,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Dinner for Schmucks,” starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd.
His autobiography “All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me” was on the New York Times Best Seller list three weeks in a row.