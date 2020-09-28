BELOIT — A vehicle was struck by gunfire in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue on Saturday night, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded at around 9:58 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. Upon investigating the scene, officers located the damaged vehicle and six fired bullet casings in the roadway. No individuals were reported injured.
No suspect information was available on Monday. Witnesses reported possibly seeing a silver-colored vehicle involved in the gunfire, police said.