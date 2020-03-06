BELOIT — A 76-year-old Beloit man has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in a parking lot of a bar in the 1100 block of Madison Road.
A Beloit woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving following the incident, according to Beloit police.
Beloit police and fire department units responded to the parking lot of a bar business in the 1100 block of Madison Road at around 6:25 p.m. following a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
The man, who is not yet being identified by authorities, had fallen just prior to the driver pulling in the parking lot, police said. The man fell and was on the ground, and seconds later the vehicle driven by Kelli Y. Craney, 35, pulled into the parking lot and struck him, police said.
Craney was arrested on possible charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An autopsy is expected to take place on Friday to determine the cause of death, police said.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
The last fatal pedestrian incident in Beloit occurred when April Guthrie, 47, was struck by a truck while walking her dog at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Oak Street in November of 2018.
