ROSCOE - A vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Roscoe Police Department.The vehicle was struck by gunfire at about 2:37 a.m. near Highway 251 and McDonald Road, according to the news release. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, the news release stated.The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored sedan and was last seen traveling east on Swanson Road.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338. Tags Roscoe Police Department Gunfire Highway 251 Clint Wolf Author email