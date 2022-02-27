01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

ROSCOE - A vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Roscoe Police Department.

The vehicle was struck by gunfire at about 2:37 a.m. near Highway 251 and McDonald Road, according to the news release. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, the news release stated.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored sedan and was last seen traveling east on Swanson Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338.

