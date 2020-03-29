BELOIT—Gene Van Galder, owner GVG Tours and Reverend at First Congregational Church, has been busy rescheduling trips and officiating a wedding.
After he returned from an Egypt and Dubai trip on Feb. 27, news about COVID-19 began to spread and many cancellations ensued.
GVG tours leads groups of travelers all over the United States and around the world. This year GVG Tours led people on trips through Tanzania, Panama, Egypt and Dubai.
An Appalachian trail hike which was supposed to occur last week was pushed back to June and a trip to the Bayou in Louisiana was moved back to December.
“We are calling it Christmas in the bayou,” Van Galder said.
His New York City and New York state trip in early May was rescheduled to September.
A European river cruise through Mayflower and Emerald Cruises was rescheduled for a year from now.
Van Galder also had a wedding scheduled for Friday in Dane County. The bride and groom will be dressed casually with a few family members and close friends.
“I will marry them and they will wait until they have a big service and reception until the end of June,” Van Galder said.
