SHARON — No people or animals were injured following a barn roof collapse at the Valley of The Kings animal sanctuary on Monday in Sharon, and the organization has started a fundraising effort for rehousing animals and making needed repairs.
Fire departments from the Town of Beloit, Darien and Sharon responded to the sanctuary at around 7:30 a.m. and found the barn roof collapsed due to the weight of snow on the roof.
Firefighters assessed the situation and began rescuing animals that were stuck inside the barn, according to Valley of the Kings Director Susan Reinholz.
“They were trying to coax them out,” Reinholz said. “It was so hectic and the animals were really freaked out.”
Reinholz said three goats, three pigs and two emus were rescued from the collapsed structure unharmed. A blind horse near the barn received minor scrapes. A number of llamas, ponies and cows near the rear of the structure were relocated.
“If there had been anyone in the barn they would have been crushed,” Reinholz said.
The sanctuary is home to many exotic animals, including tigers and bears, but the center is home to many animals who are adopted by the sanctuary after being relinquished by previous owners.
“We’re working on getting the animals re-homed around the barn and getting temporary shelters up for them,” Reinholz said. “Thankfully the weather broke.”
The barn that collapsed was not insured, Reinholz said, noting that the sanctuary has established multiple fundraisers for reconstruction efforts.
A gofundme crowd funding campaign has been started with a goal of raising$75,000. About $23,540 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon. A Facebook donation campaign raised $8,915 as of Tuesday afternoon.
To donate to the sanctuary, visit www.gofundme.com/f/votkbigcats or www.facebook.com/donate/430421401523197/