JANESVILLE – COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Rock County 4-H Fair.
AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will be administering vaccinations from each day of the fair through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Anyone age 12 and up is eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone age 12 and up. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available for anyone age 18 and up. Anyone who receives the Pfizer vaccine can obtain a second dose a minimum of three weeks later at any COVID-19 vaccination location. Check rockcountyshot.com for current dates and hours of operation for vaccine sites in Rock County.
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Almost all new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in recent months have been unvaccinated people.