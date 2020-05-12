WHITEWATER—The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will hold a virtual graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The virtual event will occur via Facebook Live on UW-Whitewater’s Facebook page.
More than 1,700 students will receive degrees, including 1,685 from the Whitewater campus and 95 from the Rock County campus.
The commencement ceremonies at both campuses originally scheduled for this month have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the university is looking at potential dates to hold an in-person event at some point in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.