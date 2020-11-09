WHITEWATER—About 260 people were tested for COVID-19 on the first day of “surge testing” at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater on Monday.
The testing is available from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Kris Russell Volleyball Arena, 907 W. Schwager Drive. Anyone age 5 and older can have a COVID-19 test.
Pre-registration is required and can be done by going to doineedacovid19test.com.
This is a rapid antigen test (nasal swab). People will receive their results within 15 minutes; space is set aside for people to safely distance while they wait.
During Thanksgiving week, testing will be offered Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday only (Nov. 23-25), 10 a.m.—6 p.m.