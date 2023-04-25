An upcoming Earth Day event hosted by the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater at Rock County is open to anyone interested in learning about their local environment and  outdoor activities in Wisconsin.

This informative and fun celebration of Earth Day is from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 in the Kirk Denmark Theatre at the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus, 2909 Kellogg Ave.