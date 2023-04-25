An upcoming Earth Day event hosted by the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater at Rock County is open to anyone interested in learning about their local environment and outdoor activities in Wisconsin.
This informative and fun celebration of Earth Day is from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 in the Kirk Denmark Theatre at the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus, 2909 Kellogg Ave.
The event will begin with brief informative sessions from local environmental organizations, and then segue into presentations from speakers Maryam Enterline and Dennis James.
Maryam Enterline is an alumna of UW-Whitewater, a McNair Scholar, and a current major gift officer at UW-Whitewater. She is also a Wisconsin State Park traveler and has recently completed a Wisconsin State Park Crawl, where she visited every state park in Wisconsin.
She plans to share photos, stories, and highlights from her travels, including tips for those who want to explore the Wisconsin State Parks, just as she did.
“We have such a great local park system (in Rock County) right in our backyards,” Enterline said. “Being out in nature and changing our scenery is so vital to our wellbeing.”
Enterline dreams of visiting every National Park in the U.S. one day and while she still has a long way to go, covering all the parks in Wisconsin puts her well on her way.
Dennis James, the other presenter, is a long-time volunteer coordinator of the Rock County section of the Ice Age Trail. He helped build parts of the existing trail and his work as the chapter coordinator earned him a National Park Service award.
James will speak about the history of the Ice Age Trail, both manmade and made naturally, and highlight the work done by the Rock County section.
A common theme with both speakers is encouraging the audience to explore and enjoy the nature available to them in Rock County. This includes National Parks and the Ice Age Trail, of course, but also the outdoor beauty they see in their everyday lives.
“When I was growing up, we were outside all the time. We were out there enjoying it,” James said “(Nature) is not something to be afraid of. It’s something to enjoy.”
“The way I look at it is, people are a part of nature,” said Dr. Robert McCallister, Professor of Geography & Geology at UW-Whitewater. “Getting outdoors in natural settings helps us better recognize that. Nature is key to our existence.”