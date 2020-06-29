WHITEWATER—The University of Wisconsin—Whitewater, with campuses in Whitewater and Janesville, are planning for a safe return of students, faculty and staff in the fall.
Classes are planned to begin Sept. 2 and will be held in a variety of face-to-face, online and hybrid formates. After Nov. 20, all courses will move to a fully remote modality for the remainer of the fall semester. Residence halls will be open in the fall.
UW-Whitewater will host three virtual town hall meetings on July 9:
- 11 a.m. for faculty and staff of the Whitewater and Rock County campuses:
Event number 133 707 6554
U.S. toll free 1-800-855-749-4750
access code 133 707 6554.
- 1 p.m. for members of the Whitewater and Rock County communities
Event number: 133 987 1219
password: TMgqJ7Zmk42
U.S. toll free 1-855-749-4750
access code: 133 987 1219
- 3 p.m. for incoming and returning students and families
Event number: 133 125 3473
password: PXfd6h336Rc
U.S. toll free 1-855-749-4750
Access code: 133 125 3473
