BELOIT—University of Wisconsin-Madison student and Beloit native Jacob Taylor was elected to the Rock County Board’s 16th District seat, according to unofficial election results released Monday night.
Taylor, 21, received 292 votes, or about 68%, beating incumbent supervisor Phillip Owens, who received 129 votes, or 30%. Official results will be made public after the Rock County Board of Canvass meets Wednesday to conduct a full by-hand count of ballots.
“I’m really excited with the results, and I’m really excited to start the real work here,” Taylor said, adding this is his first time being elected to a government body. “I’m eager to get to work.”
Taylor said he centered his campaign on seeking greater transparency in the Rock County Board, and he is glad to see the county is live-streaming public meetings online for community members to tune in while sheltering at home due to the coronavirus. He added he hopes to see such initiatives become a permanent option for community members.
The contested District 16 race encountered a hiccup when hundreds of absentee ballots were issued without Taylor’s name on them by mistake.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said roughly 220 ballots were reissued and returned to voters around April 1 along with letters of explanation.
Tollefson said this year’s spring primary election was “huge” and included 320 candidates across 94 contests.
“There’s tons of information coming through this whole election. This was the first time that has happened,” Tollefson said of the reissued ballots.
Taylor said Rock County “did its best” to address the irregularity on the ballots.
Owens, a retired businessman, former law enforcement officer and U.S. military veteran, said he preferred not to comment on the election until official results are finalized and made public later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.