MADISON—If you are looking for a new peaceful and quiet place to walk and explore nature, consider visiting the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum, a 1,200 acre site located on the near-west side of Madison, bordering the southern shore of Lake Wingra.
It makes a great outing on its own or paired with another Madison attraction. My husband and I visited on a Friday we had off in late summer and can only imagine how much more beautiful the site has become with fall colors. We paired the adventure with a visit to an Indian restaurant and a stroll through the downtown area.
The Visitor Center is 1 mile from the Seminole Highway entrance, and 2.3 miles from the Wingra Drive / Mills Street entrance. The address 2880 Longenecker Drive works in most mapping and GPS services.
For more information visit https://arboretum.wisc.edu.
Arboretum Grounds are open 4 a.m.—10 p.m. and the Visitor Center is open 9:30 a.m.—4 p.m. on weekdays and 12:30—4 p.m. on weekends.
As the website advises, the best way to enjoy the Arboretum is on foot. There are trailheads at all parking lots. Runners and hikers should stay on the shoulder of the paved road or designated trails at all times. Furry friends are asked to be left at home for the protection of wildlife and plant communities.
The Arboretum is carefully tended as it includes the oldest and most varied collection of restored ecological communities in the world and is recognized as a site of historic research.
The Arboretum has traditional horticultural collections of labeled plants arranged in garden-like displays. These collections feature trees and shrubs of the world and represent the state’s largest woody plant collection. Some of these collections, such as lilacs and the pinetum, have been part of the Arboretum since its earliest years, according to its website.
There are marshy areas, little bridges and many variations of sunlight peeking through the shady areas. What is most remarkable about it is what is not there. You won’t hear people talking on their phones or hear any ruckus. We passed a couple runners during our sojourn, but that was about it.
We also stumbled across a deer, and then another, and then some more, who stared at us with their big eyes and then gracefully trotted along on their way. We also saw several turkeys along the walk. I wondered if perhaps the wildlife was a bit tame in this urban forest, perhaps having been often exposed to hikers. It was the first time I saw so much wildlife up close and in their natural habitat during a nature walk.