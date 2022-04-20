MARINETTE, Wis.—After about two years of waiting, the Navy’s newest ship, the USS Beloit, will be christened during a ceremony on May 7 at Fincantieri Marinette Marine.
Fairbanks Morse Defense, a main defense contractor based in Beloit, has build engines for naval vessels for the U.S. Navy for over 100 years. Because of Beloit’s long history with the U.S. Navy, it was decided the new ship would bear the name of the community.
The USS Beloit is a Freedom class ship, littoral combat ship (LCS 29). This ship is 387 feet long and has a beam length of 57.4 feet. The USS Beloit can travel at a speed of 40 knots.
“LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy’s fleet,” said Amanda J. Smith, Communications Lead at Lockheed Martin. The USS Beloit is the 15th Freedom-variant LCS to be built.
Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine were the two companies commissioned to construct the USS Beloit.
“The City of Beloit has a proud history of supporting the Navy and the U.S. military. Many of Beloit’s community members have selflessly served in our Armed Forces and companies like Fairbanks Morse that call the city home have long supported our service members to ensure they can safely and successfully complete their missions,” said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. “I was honored to champion this effort to recognize Beloit’s support of the U.S. Navy and our national defense. The naming of a Navy ship is a significant honor steeped in tradition, and I am thrilled for Beloit to get the recognition it has earned.”
“It’s an incredible honor for the City of Beloit to be represented throughout the world on the USS Beloit,” City Council President Regina Dunkin said. “Our city and Fairbanks Morse have a rich history of supporting our military. We look forward to celebrating this milestone.”
In 2018, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer named retired U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson to be the sponsor of the USS Beloit.
Anderson will be a speaker at the christening event on May 7. Anderson, a native to Beloit, was the first African-American woman to become a major general in the United States Army Reserve.
Beloit City Manager Lori S. Curtis Luther will be attending the event and invitations have been sent out to Beloit City Council members.
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, also has confirmed he will be in attendance on May 7.
Also, Fairbanks Morse Defense officials will be in attendance.
“We will be in attendance at the christening,” noted Jil Ritter, Marketing Manager of Fairbanks Morse Defense.
The construction of the USS Beloit began on July 22, 2020.
On the same day, the keel laying ceremony took place where Anderson had her initials welded onto the metal keel plate of the ship.
“The City of Beloit will also partner with Fairbanks Morse and others in the community to plan local celebrations around the commissioning, which is expected in 12 to 18 months,” noted Sarah Lock, City of Beloit’s Director of Strategic Communications.
The date for commissioning has not yet been announced, but is the next major event after the christening and safety tests are completed.
“Following its launch and christening, LCS 29, the future USS Beloit, will go through testing and ship builder’s sea trials to verify construction completion. Following successful sea trials, LCS 29 will be delivered to the Navy,” Smith said.