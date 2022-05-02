BELOIT—Marcia Anderson, who grew up in Beloit and was the nation’s first African-American woman to rise to the rank of major general in the U.S. Army Reserve, said Beloit has always been her home. That is why she is honored to be the sponsor for the USS Beloit, which will be christened in Marinette, Wisconsin on Saturday.
“I always consider Beloit to be home. I was born in the old Beloit hospital,” Anderson said during a media event at Beloit City Hall on Monday. “I often have to correct people that I am from Beloit and am immediately asked, ‘How do you spell that?’”
Anderson was one of the individuals who spoke at City Hall Monday as city officials prepare for the momentous occasion of a naval ship being named after the community.
The USS Beloit is a Freedom class ship, littoral combat ship (LCS 29). This ship is 387 feet long and has a beam length of 57.4 feet.
It was named after Beloit because of the long-standing relationship between the U.S. Navy and Fairbanks Morse Defense, based in Beloit, which has built engines for naval ships for nearly 100 years.
Pat Bussie, Vice President for Business Development at Fairbanks Morse Defense, said the christening will be a big part of Beloit’s history.
“It is an honor to have our small town of Beloit recognized,” Bussie said. “Fairbanks has been producing engines for the Navy since 1926.”
He said for those who will not be able to go to the christening, Fairbanks plans to produce a video to capture the moment in the community’s history for the whole community to see.
Anderson said the event will put the spotlight on the positive aspects of Beloit.
“I got my values from the City of Beloit.” Anderson said. “In Beloit everyone knows everyone and helps each other out.”
“I served in the Army for 36 years, and they still asked me to sponsor a ship,” Anderson laughed. “I’m still trying to figure that one out.”
The next step, after the christening, is the commencement that will take place in an estimated two years.
“We are in talks of where the commencement will take place and right now it will be at Green Bay,” Bussie said. “Maybe we can get the Green Bay Packers to come out.”
President of VetsRoll, Mark Finnegan, introduced veterans present at the event. A majority of them will travel to the christening in motor coaches provided by VetsRoll.
“The history in this little room is phenomenal from our veterans that have served in World War II to recent tours in the Middle East,” Finnegan said.
George Olson was a diesel motor mechanic on the USS Twiggs from 1944-1946.
“I am proud this is happening to Beloit,” Olsen said. “It’s an honor to be a part of this.”
“We look forward to seeing the ship’s christening on Saturday,” said Lori Curtis Luther, Beloit City Manager.