USS Beloit Commander LeAndra Kissinger autographs a photo of the USS Beloit for a Beloit resident at Telfer Park on Sunday. Members of the ship’s crew will be in Beloit through Wednesday, making several appearances.
Pat Bussie, vice president of business development at Fairbanks Morse Defense, talks to members of the USS Beloit crew at Telfer Park on Sunday afternoon. The crew will be in Beloit through Wednesday, touring businesses, visiting schools and even taking in a Sky Carp baseball game.
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin reads a proclamation to crew members of the USS Beloit during their visit to Telfer Park Sunday afternoon. The crew members are planning several visits to Beloit locations this week.
BELOIT — Crew members of the USS Beloit started their Sunday by delivering meals to Beloit Meals on Wheels clients. They wound up their day by visiting with local residents and playing yard games at Telfer Park.
About a dozen crew members are in Beloit this week to become more familiar with the community that inspired the name of the Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) they have been serving on and soon will be traveling on to new missions.