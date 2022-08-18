BELOIT—A celebration of the May 7 christening of the USS Beloit will be held at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit on Sept. 7.
The event which is free to the public is scheduled for 5:30—7:30 p.m. at the stadium at 217 Shirland Ave. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Speakers, introductions of veterans and local officials, musical performances and the showing of a trailer for a documentary about the USS Beloit will be part of the event.
The christening celebration originally was scheduled for June 21, but it was postponed due to extreme hot weather forecast for that day.
The USS Beloit is a Freedom class, littoral combat ship (LCS 29). The ship is 387 feet long and has a beam length of 57.4 feet.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Lockheed Martin were the two companies commissioned to construct the USS Beloit. While Fairbanks Morse Defense manufactured the engine.
The ship was named after Beloit, Wisconsin because of Fairbanks Morse Defense’s long working relationship with the US Navy. Fairbanks Morse Defense, based in Beloit, has worked with the Navy for over 100 years providing engines for U.S. Navy ships.
The USS Beloit was christened in Marinette, Wisconsin on May 7 by the ship’s sponsor retired U.S. Army major General Marcia Anderson.
Anderson is the first African-American woman to rise to the rank of major general in the United States Army Reserve. She was announced the sponsor of the ship back in 2018.
“We originally planned this event in June but it was postponed due to wanting to protect vulnerable veterans during the extreme heat,” Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
The Beloit Sky Carp provides the space for the event but the City of Beloit partners with Fairbanks Morse Defense to host the event.
Paid concessions will be available for any interested parties. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite for people to be able to pick out their seats. If someone already registered for a ticket of the previous event they will be valid on Sept 7.
Pat Bussie, Director of Engines Sales for Fairbanks Morse Defense, will be speaking at the event alongside Anderson.
The USS Beloit’s crest will be unveiled by the crew and will be shown for the first time.
The four local artists who designed the USS Beloit Challenge coin that will forever be welded to the ship’s mast will be introduced during the event. The artists include (Bea) Champeny-Johns, Miguel Angel Olivera, Aaron Nilson and Tom West. All four of the members have been veterans, are active duty or have ties to the military.
A video will be shown that was taken during the christening and launch of the ship back in May.
Fairbanks Morse Defense and the director, Julius Fomotor, have been working on a documentary of the USS Beloit titled “Honor in the Heartland: The Story of the USS Beloit.”
A trailer for the film will be shown at the event previewing the documentary.
The film is a few months from completion, according to Fomotor and Bussie.
“I have worked with Fairbanks Morse Defense for over 12 years and are helping put together something special,” Fomotor noted.
Fomotor has previously won regional Emmys on a separate project for a client in Austin, Texas.
“It is hard pressed to find another town in the country which is this dedicated to the US armed forces, as Beloit,” Bussie noted. “The film commemorates the ship’s three year journey, highlights the community, the honor bestowed on the community and the local veterans.”
Many local veterans make appearances throughout the documentary and will be present at the event on Sept. 7.
“Several of our veterans were interviewed and are part of this film,” noted Mark Finnegan, founder of Vets Roll. “George Olson, age 95, has a prominent piece in the documentary and served on the ship USS Twigs.”
Several local veterans will be present at the event including Olson, Sam Caruana (age 101) and Sal Perce (age 102.) Caruana and Perce both served in the US Army,
“We are also arranging for the ship’s crew to meet personally with Stan VanHoose (age 101) of Beloit, who is perhaps the last Pearl Harbor survivor in WI,” Finnegan noted.
Fung Scholz, 96, who was a Rosie-the-Riveter at Fairbanks Morse Defense and Nursing Corps, and Eva Hoff, 96, a Rosie-the-Riveter at Besley Products in Beloit, also will be honored and introduced at the event.
Musical performances and a presentation of colors by Honor Guard members will take place at the event.