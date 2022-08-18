BELOIT—A celebration of the May 7 christening of the USS Beloit will be held at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit on Sept. 7.

The event which is free to the public is scheduled for 5:30—7:30 p.m. at the stadium at 217 Shirland Ave. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Speakers, introductions of veterans and local officials, musical performances and the showing of a trailer for a documentary about the USS Beloit will be part of the event.

