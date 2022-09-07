Army Major General Marcia Anderson joins the captain and crew of the USS Beloit during a celebration of the Navy vessel at ABC Supply Stadium Wednesday. US Navy Commander Le Andra Kissinger will be the captain of the USS Beloit.
BELOIT—Crew members of the USS Beloit, dignitaries and local officials joined local residents Wednesday night in a celebration of the Naval ship which is named after the community.
The ship’s crest was shown off by the USS Beloit crew. The emblem included the ship’s mascot, a badger named Rocky. Rocky is named after Rock County and the river that runs through Beloit.
“We were so lucky that we were able to design our own crest for the ship,” said Le Andra Kissinger, Captain of the USS Beloit. “Just from seeing the amount of care it took to design and plan the USS Beloit, it will be the best littoral combat ship in the world.”
Kissinger is a New Mexico native and Commander in the U.S. Navy.
The USS Beloit is a Freedom class, littoral combat ship (LCS 29). The 287-foot long ship is named after Beloit because of the long working relationship between the Navy and engine manufacturer Fairbanks Morse Defense, which is based in Beloit.
Fairbanks Morse Defense has made engines for about 80% of all U.S. Navy ships. The company is celebrating its 150th year in Beloit.
“We are very proud to have been making engines of freedom for the United States armed forces,’ said Pat Bussie, Vice President for Business Development at Fairbanks Morse Defense.
It was back in 2018 when the U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced that a Freedom Class ship was going to be named after Beloit.
In the same year, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer named the U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson as sponsor for the ship.
Anderson is the first African American Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve and is a native of Beloit. She served a 36-year career in the U.S. Army.
Anderson, Baldwin and many others ventured to Marinette, Wisconsin on May 7, for the official christening ceremony. Anderson shattered a bottle of champagne against the ship in accordance with tradition. A short clip was shown Wednesday on the stadium’s screen of Anderson breaking the bottle and the ship launching into the water.
A challenge coin was designed by four local artists. This coin will always be a part of the ship as it was welded onto the ship’s mast.
The four local artists include (Bea) Champeny-Johns, Miguel Angel Olivera, Aaron Nilson and Tom West. All four of the artists have been veterans, are active duty or have ties to the military.
Olivera, who was away visiting family, recently finished boot camp for the U.S. Navy. All the artists received a plaque from the City of Beloit.
A documentary film titled “Honor in the Heartland: The Story of the USS Beloit,” currently is being created by director Julius Fomotor and Fairbanks Morse Defense.
Fomotor has worked with Fairbanks Morse Defense for over 12 years and has previously won regional Emmy awards.
A trailer for the documentary was shown at the event and is expected to release later this year, Bussie explained.
George Olson, age 95, was involved with the film as well as other veterans. Olson served on the USS Twigs during his service in the Navy.
Several local veterans were present at the event including Olson and Sam Caruana, age 101. Caruana served in the United States Army.
Veterans who served in World War II, who were present at the event, were given plaques from the City of Beloit.
A painting of the ship was unveiled and was commissioned by the City of Beloit, during the celebration. John Hines created the painting and it will be on display at Beloit City Hall.