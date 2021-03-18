TOWN OF MILTON
Searchers fear a man who went missing Wednesday fell through the ice of a small lake and drowned, Sheriff Troy Knudson said Thursday evening.
Searchers focused on the waters of Bowers Lake on Thursday afternoon as they looked for Kevin J. Doyle, who has been missing since Wednesday morning after he went to nearby Storrs Lake to walk his two dogs.
Searchers found the dogs on the northwest side Bowers Lake, where they apparently had fallen in and drowned, Knudson said.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a deputy found what believe to be Doyle’s cane in the water along the shore in the same area. Doyle reportedly used a prosthetic leg.
Searchers were using a remotely controlled boat equipped with sonar, which the Fontana Fire Department brought to the scene around 5 p.m., Knudson said.
The search was to end as darkness fell Thursday and resume on Friday if Doyle is not found.
Dozens of volunteers helped authorities Thursday morning as the search resumed.
Doyle, 66, had left his home at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to hike trails Storr's Lake. He was not heard from afterward.
"I just have to say, we express our appreciation to all these different teams and individuals who’ve come to help this search. It certainly is a difficult time for the family here," Knudson said earlier in the day.
Private rescue dogs, horses and ATVs arrived with some of the volunteers while fire and law enforcement agencies from the area have deployed drones.
As of late morning, the search included about 85 people, including volunteers, first responders, and trained search-and-rescue groups, Knudson said.
A National Guard helicopter arrived around 10:15 a.m..
Anyone with information about Doyle’s disappearance was encouraged to call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
Reporters Rebecca Knable and Neil Johnson contributed to this story.