ROCK COUNTY- As the Nov. 8 general election draws near, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson wants residents to know some important election deadlines coming up.
The deadline for voter registration online is Oct. 19 and individuals can register at the site myvote.gov. To register to vote you must be a qualified voter. This means the individual must be a U.S. citizen, 18-year of age or older, and have resided in the district they intend to vote in for at least 28 days, according to the Rock County website.
The deadline to request absentee ballots via mail is Nov. 3, however, Tollefson encourages voters to not wait until the deadline to make sure their ballot is mailed on time. Residents can request an absentee ballot by going to: myvote.wi.gov and click on the “Vote Absentee by Mail” tab on top.
In-person absentee voting will start on Oct. 25, however individuals should check with their local municipalities. In-person absentee voting will end Nov. 4.
The last day to register in the clerk’s office is Nov. 4, but people can also register at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 8. Election Day hours will be 7 a.m.—8 p.m.
“If the ballot is not returned by 8 p.m. election night, it doesn’t count,” Tollefson said.
She also said that most people have voted in-person rather than by absentee ballot in the last few years. In 2020, absentee ballots were up to 60%, but have dwindled down since the pandemic has slowed down.
“Prior to COVID, around 25% would vote absentee,” Tollefson said.
In a recent AP article, it was reported that the Wisconsin Election Commision started to review rules for election observers. Tollefson said the rules for election observers will not change for this election.
Current rules include: observers must notify the chief election inspector that they are at the polling place to observe; follow directions of the chief election inspector or designee; provide photo identification; complete and sign an election observer log; and wear an Election Observer tag or badge.
Observers may not engage in electioneering; have video and/or still cameras; handle official election documents; have conversations about candidates, parties or ballot questions. More rules on what observers cannot do can be found in the brochure.
Tollefson said she has seen more election observers in the last couple of years in the bigger municipalities like Beloit and Janesville. Observers do not have to sign up though the clerk’s office, so she doesn’t have specific numbers.