ROCK COUNTY- As the Nov. 8 general election draws near, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson wants residents to know some important election deadlines coming up.

The deadline for voter registration online is Oct. 19 and individuals can register at the site myvote.gov. To register to vote you must be a qualified voter. This means the individual must be a U.S. citizen, 18-year of age or older, and have resided in the district they intend to vote in for at least 28 days, according to the Rock County website.