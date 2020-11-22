BELOIT — In light of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area, Rock County Jumpstart has called off an in-person pop up shops events and will host an upcoming business expo entirely online.
The virtual Black Business Week Expo to promote Black small business owners will be held from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27. Links for viewers will be available on the organization's Facebook page and website, rockcountyjumpstart.org.
"Even though we would be practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and limiting the room capacity at the Pop Up event, I do not believe it's an ethical thing, as an organization, to ask people to attend an in-person shopping event when health officials, the Governor and Rock County have deemed it unsafe for us to gather in large groups," said Executive Director and Founder Genia Stevens in a statement.