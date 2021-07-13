BELOIT—Investigations by Beloit police into recent fatal and non-fatal shootings remain ongoing, and the department still needs public input in closing some of the possible gaps in each pending incident.
Two fatal shootings remain a top priority for the department—the deaths of Chelsey Payton, 26, from Oct. 3, 2020 and Jordan Jefferson, 33, who was fatally shot on March 30. Payton was shot during a large gathering over 100 people on West Grand Avenue. Jefferson was shot while outside of a home in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue.
A third gun-related homicide occurred on June 7 when Drevian Allen, 25, was shot during a confrontation over a used car sale on Porter Avenue. In Allen’s death, three suspects have been charged in the incident and the cases remain pending in Rock County Circuit Court.
In both the Payton and Jefferson cases, Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock said the police department is still welcoming public input and assistance on the incidents.
“We encourage anyone to provide information about either of those investigations so we can bring the suspect(s) to the justice system,” Millard said.
In regards to a July 6 non-fatal shooting in which a Beloit man arrived at the emergency room of Beloit Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, Millard said no new information was available as of Tuesday afternoon.
No suspect information was yet available from the incident that marks the ninth non-fatal shooting in Beloit this year. A total of two gun-related homicides have also occurred in Beloit in 2021.
Anyone with information regarding these, or any crimes is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to the Crime Stoppers website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/