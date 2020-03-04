JANESVILLE – United Way Blackhawk Region will recognize its donors, corporate supporters, volunteers and community partners on March 31 at its annual Live United Celebration.
The event will be held at Pontiac Convention Center in Janesville with breakfast served at 7:30 a.m. and the awards ceremony set for 8 a.m.
Tickets for the celebration may be purchased online at LiveUnitedBR.org or via phone at 608-314-8423. Individual tickets cost $25; sponsorship of a corporate table is available for $275 and includes logo recognition and reserved seating for eight.
Awards to be presented at the celebratory event include: Emerging Campaign Award; Cornerstone Campaign Awards; Excellence in Advocacy Award; Geraldine Hedberg Volunteer of the Year Award; and the Live United Award.
