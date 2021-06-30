JANESVILLE—The United Way Blackhawk Region has announced more than $3.1 million in grant funds have been awarded to fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in the Blackhawk Region.
United Way’s Community Grants are awarded to programs, not agencies. A nonprofit organization may receive more than one Community Grant depending on the number of applicant programs approved under a single agency’s umbrella. Programs awarded grants in the July 2021 —June 2023 funding cycle will be administered by 20 nonprofit agencies. The two-year Community Grant process is designed to award funds to programs demonstrating community need, articulating program efficacy and results. The United Way Blackhawk Region (UWBR)’s volunteer board of directors approved $2,881,277 in grants for 37 local health and human service programs.
United Way works hard to identify every donor and dollar possible to move the needle on tough-to-solve issues, our region’s most daunting social ills including poverty, food insecurity, homelessness, family violence, and inequity. For example:
Health:
$458,751 will be invested in eight programs to improve community wellness by ensuring access to medical, dental and mental health care; Afford children opportunities to enhance their health, as well as empower youth about how to make healthy choices and avoid risky behaviors; Provide individuals and families with services to lead healthy and productive lifestyles.
Education:
$934,000 will be invested in six programs to help kids be ready to learn and succeed in school through access to quality early care and education, and parent/family awareness and engagement; Support youth to be successful inside and outside the classroom through mentoring and enrichment opportunities; Provide students with pathways to high school graduation, post-secondary success and workforce preparedness.
Financial Stability:
$1,488,526 will be invested across 23 programs to stabilize families in crisis by providing emergency food, shelter, transportation, rent assistance, and advocacy; Help adults become self-sufficient through access to quality and affordable child care, job training, and wrap around support to overcome barriers to sustaining employment; Improve the education level or employability of adults and create more financially secure situations for individuals and their families.
In addition to the Community Grants, United Way will continue its investment in early literacy committing up to $208,800 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2021 through 2023. In this year’s budget, the board of directors approved a$25,000allocationforemergency grants, as well as continued $25,000 investment to provide 211 for the region; United Way’s 211 is a 24/7 information and referral helpline that can connect residents to local resources.
“Our donors and volunteers play a lead role in helping to serve the most vulnerable among us,” said United Way Blackhawk Region President & CEO Mary Fanning-Penny. “As always, United Way’s ability to fulfill and grow our commitment to the community is contingent upon the generous financial support of individual donors, corporate partners, and successful workplace campaigns.”
For more information about the grant program visit the website at www.liveunitedbr.org.