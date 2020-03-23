The United Way Blackhawk Region has launched the COVID-19 Action Fund to provide additional resources to area nonprofits, according to United Way Blackhawk Region Board Chair Al Hulick and United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny.
During a news conference held Monday, Hulick said the board has authorized $100,000 allocated from its emergency reserves to provide flexible resources for local non-profits working with communities that are disproportionately impacted by the virus.
“Establishing this fund is at the heart of our mission. Our call to action is always to give, advocate and volunteer,” Fanning-Penny said.
People can make donations on the website at LiveUnitedBR.org/COVID-19 or text “GiveCovid” to 41444. Checks can be made payable to United Way Blackhawk Region Action Fund, PO Box 2780, Janesville, Wis. 53547-2780. Donors should indicate “action fund” on the check.
As of Monday morning, the online portal for the new fund had grown to $131,702. Alliant Energy gave $10,000; Data Dimensions, $10,000; and Mark and Kathy Bush, gave $10,000. Thirteen total donors already made donations.
Hulick added people can give anonymously if they wish and that 100 percent of donations will go directly to service providers. No administration fees will be taken.
The public health crisis is causing businesses to reduce workforce, hours or to close, childcare shortages and increased demands for food and housing.
“What we are hearing from partners is that this has created new and unexpected demands they could never have imagined,” Fanning-Penny said. “There is loss in revenue due to closures, events being postponed, decline in volunteerism and other unprecedented challenges.”
United Way Blackhawk Region’s additional COVID-19 response efforts include directing the public to 211. United Way’s 211 is a free, confidential, 24/7 information and referral helpline. The 211 system across Wisconsin is working tirelessly to meet the needs of callers searching for information and support due to the public health emergency. Community members are able to access 211 by: Texting COVID19 to 211211 to receive information and county details; visiting the website page 211wisconsin.org/coronavirus; and calling 211 for information and referrals. The wait time could be longer than usual due to high call demand.
In an effort to further address the unique and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, United Way is also promoting safe and virtual volunteer opportunities. Entities in need of volunteers and individuals interested in learning more are encouraged to get connected at: LiveUnitedBR.org/Volunteer.
When it comes to volunteering, those most vulnerable should stay home, although others may want to consider helping non-profit organizations which might experience a volunteer shortage.
“Those who are most vulnerable are encouraged to stay home. Those who may not be in those categories are stepping up and filling those gaps,” Fanning-Penny said.
