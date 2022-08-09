(From left): ABC Supply Co. employees Kristen Kotch, Denise Bradt, Brittney Whittlow and Shayla Goodwin make repairs and prepare to paint a garden box at Community Action’s Merrill Community Center. This took place in 2019 as part of the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.
BELOIT—The United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring is scheduled for Sept. 14 and the deadline is fast approaching for volunteers to register to lend a helping hand to area non-profits.
The Day of Caring partners volunteers from local companies and non-profit organizations. The teams of volunteers complete projects at the non-profit agencies as a way to kick off the United Way’s fundraising campaign.
The deadline for registering a project or volunteer team is 5 p.m. on Friday.
Mary Fanning-Penny, President and CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region said this year’s United Way Campaign Kickoff and Day of Caring event will mark a special milestone. It has been 10 years since the merger of the former Stateline United Way which was based in Beloit, and the United Way of North Rock County, which was based in Janesville.
The event will kickoff at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 at ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit. During the breakfast event, the United Way will announce its campaign fundraising goal and launch the 10th Anniversary “Give & Win” sweepstakes. Following breakfast and the program, Day of Caring volunteers will go out to their assigned projects across the region. Fanning-Penny also noted, to further commemorate the 10-year milestone the United Way will unveil a special logo which symbolizes the spirit and success of the unification: “United, We Are Stronger.”
In 2021 there were 61 projects submitted by non-profit agencies. Prior to COVID-19 in 2019, the projects totaled over 100.
“Day of Caring projects have included yard work, painting, landscaping, deep cleaning, supply/pantry organization, donation room sorting, fence building, assembly of furniture and playground equipment,” Fanning-Penny said.
Last year the number of volunteers reached a total of 350. Hundreds of volunteers are already signed up with more being added, according to Fanning-Penny.
Mike Stormes has been reviewing the registrations and is the coordinator for the event.
“For the past 15 years, since taking a career opportunity with ABC Supply, Mike and his wife, Kate, have lived in the Janesville/Milton area,” Fanning-Penny noted. “Stormes has volunteered for nearly 20 years with Day of Caring.”
The last few years have also impacted the Day of Caring, but that didn’t stop the volunteers from making a difference.
“In 2020, UWBR’s volunteer board of directors delivered COVID-19 “CARE KITS” to more than 40 local nonprofit organizations,” Fanning-Penny said. “The kits included protective masks, dry wipes and hand sanitizer, contactless thermometers, sanitizing solutions, gloves, no-touch door openers, and English/Spanish posters on how to prevent the spread of COVID19.”
In 2021, the projects were restricted to outdoor projects only. This year the event is back with no restrictions on the volunteer projects.
United Way Blackhawk Region provides community grants and resources to more than 35 human services programs at 20 non-profit agencies in Rock County in Wisconsin and northern Winnebago County in Illinois. More information is available at LiveUnitedBR.org.