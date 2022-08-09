United Way volunteers fan out to help agencies
(From left): ABC Supply Co. employees Kristen Kotch, Denise Bradt, Brittney Whittlow and Shayla Goodwin make repairs and prepare to paint a garden box at Community Action’s Merrill Community Center. This took place in 2019 as part of the United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—The United Way Blackhawk Region Day of Caring is scheduled for Sept. 14 and the deadline is fast approaching for volunteers to register to lend a helping hand to area non-profits.

The Day of Caring partners volunteers from local companies and non-profit organizations. The teams of volunteers complete projects at the non-profit agencies as a way to kick off the United Way’s fundraising campaign.

