JANESVILLE—The United Way Blackhawk Region kicked off its annual community campaign and Day of Caring on Wednesday at ABC Supply’s corporate hangar at the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Airport, announcing its fundraising goal of $2.3 million.
In 2020, United Way Blackhawk Region raised $2,201,383, as well as $195,082 for the COVID-19 Action Fund.
In lieu of a traditional breakfast gathering, more than 160 registered attendees were able to drive-through the kickoff event which featured grab-and-go breakfast boxes catered by Best Events, announcing the campaign goal, an opportunity to meet and have selfies taken with United Way Blackhawk Region board members and honoring the 2021 Campaign Champions.
Longtime United Way donors and advocates Derek and LaSonda Hahn, along with John and Becky Wong, were announced as Champions for the 2021 community campaign.
Leslie Hulick, loan executive from Blackhawk Community Credit Union and member of United Way Blackhawk Region’s Board of Directors, volunteered to again orchestrate logistics for Day of Caring. Following the event, volunteers were assigned to community service projects throughout the county.
Each year, United Way Blackhawk Region invites community members to pledge financial gifts to combat societal ills and help address critical needs. To learn more about United Way’s work and to make a contribution, visit the website at LiveUnitedBR.org.
John and Becky Wong’s family live in Beloit. Their oldest son, Kana, is heading off to college, as their son, Kai, enters his junior year at Beloit Memorial High School. With more than 30 years of experience in the financial service industry, John Wong is currently a Senior Vice President-Investment Officer for Wells Fargo Advisors. He enjoys volunteering in the community in a variety of capacities and currently serves on the Beloit Health System Board of Trustees and as president of the non-profit Kids Against Hunger-Rock County Rotary, Inc. Becky Wong, a licensed physical therapist, enjoys volunteering for VetsRoll, Beloit Regional Hospice, Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, the School District of Beloit and many other community non-profits.
Derek and LaSonda Hahn live in Janesville with their two sons. They have been active in volunteerism and philanthropy in the area, including current involvement by Derek as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for United Way Blackhawk Region. He also serves on the Executive Committee and Finance Committee for the organization. Derek’s other current board positions include the Beloit Health System Foundation and Commander of the Clinton Memorial VFW Post. His past board involvement includes the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce (Board Chair), the Beloit Janesville Symphony, and Beloit Regional Hospice.
Derek is a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors in Janesville. He grew up in Clinton, graduated from UW-Madison and served in the United States Army including multiple tours to the Middle East in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
LaSonda grew up in Janesville, graduating from J.A. Craig High School and UW-Rock County. She has worked helping low income individuals throughout southwest Wisconsin in her role as an Economic Support Specialist with Rock County Human Services for more than 20 years.