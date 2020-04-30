JANESVILLE - The United Way Blackhawk Region has awarded the second round of COVID-19 Action Fund grants to area non-profit agencies.
Agencies receiving grants include:
Agrace Hospice Care - $8,667 to help meet the needs of patients, family members and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family Promise of Greater Beloit - $5,800 to be used for hotel vouchers for families, couples and individuals who are homeless.
House of Mercy Homeless Shelter - $7,588.32 to be used for hotel vouchers for people who are homeless.
YMCA of Northern Rock County - $2,148 to reduce the hourly cost of child care for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non profit organizations and charitable agencies can apply for COVID-19 Action Fund grants.
