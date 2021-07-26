BELOIT—Beloit Regional Hospice is calling all businesses, organizations and residents to test their mettle by seeing if small teams have what it takes to pull a decommissioned fire truck during a unique fundraiser in September.
Signup for Pulling for Hospice is now underway, with teams attempting to win a tug-of-war contest with a fire truck on Sept. 26.
Teams of eight to 12 people will attempt to work together in search of strong-willed glory, with the fastest team taking home the victory. Second and third place trophies, along with trophies for the Best Dressed and Biggest Fundraiser also will be awarded.
“We wanted to create a fun, safe way to bring our friends across the community together and bring the community back to Downtown Beloit,” said Community Engagement Liaison Lindsay Baumann. “ We know that our supporters feel connected to hospice, because of a special individual in their life. We want them to be able to come and ‘Pull for’ their loved ones.”
The cost to enter a team is $250, with organizers hoping for 20 to 30 teams to participate.
The fire engine is a decommissioned BFD fire truck owned by Erickson Auto Parts, with the Erickson family loaning the truck for the day of friendly competition. Baumann said the group hopes to bring out crews from various fire departments to take on the challenge.
“Every chance we have to connect with our community is important,” Baumann said. “We provide a service that isn’t easy for many to talk about, and finding fun ways to bring our supporters and community members together can help encourage people to learn more about what we do for our patients.”
The organization relies on the funds raised from events to ensure that Hospice can provide the highest quality end-of-life care to anyone who needs it, regardless of their ability to pay. Grief support programs are offered for free by Beloit Regional Hospice to all who have experienced a loss of a loved one.
Deadline for registration in Sept. 15.
“Come get lunch, enjoy music, participate in fun activities, and pull for hospice,” Baumann said.