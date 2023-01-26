SPRINGFIELD - Unemployment rates were a mixed bag in northern Illinois as 2022 came to an end, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Winnebago County ended 2022 with its lowest unemployment rate of the year at 5.3% in December, down from 5.9% in November and down from 6.7% in December of 2021.
Winnebago County experienced its highest unemployment rate of the year in January, when the rate was 8.5%.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 6% in December, up from 5.7% in November, but down from 6.9% in December of 2021.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in December, down from 4.6% in November, but unchanged from 4.4% in December of 2021.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.7% in December, up slightly from 4.6% in November, but down from 4.8% in December of 2021.
Rockford ended the year with an unemployment rate of 6.1% in December, down from 6.9% in November and down from 8.2% recorded in December of 2021.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 7.6% in December, up from 6.6% in November, but down from 8.9% in December of 2021.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 4.8% in December, down from 5.4% in November, but unchanged from 4.8% in December of 2021.
“For nearly two years, Illinois has seen consistent job growth across the state throughout industry sectors,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES continues to help job seekers and employers connect with one another as more people enter the labor force and look to take advantage of newly created and expanded job opportunities in the labor market.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Lake-Kenosha IL/WI Metro (+3.8%, +15,700), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.5%, +6,400), the Rockford MSA (+3.1%, +4,500) and the Chicago Metro Division (+2.9%, +108,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas each); Other Services (twelve areas); Mining and Construction and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Government (ten areas); and Wholesale Trade (nine areas).