Unemployment Benefits

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Dec. 27, 2022.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

SPRINGFIELD - Unemployment rates were a mixed bag in northern Illinois as 2022 came to an end, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Winnebago County ended 2022 with its lowest unemployment rate of the year at 5.3% in December, down from 5.9% in November and down from 6.7% in December of 2021.

