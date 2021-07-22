Unemployment rates increased in communities and counties in June, but still are lower that a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic was having a severe impact on the economy.
Beloit’s unemployment rate was 7.7% in June, up from 6.8% in May, but down from 10.7% in June of 2020. Beloit’s rate was only lower than that of Milwaukee, which had a jobless rat of 8% in June, up from 7.1% in May. Racine had the same rate as Beloit, 7.7% in June, up from 6.9% in May.
Muskego had the lowest unemployment rate among the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin at 3.5% in June, up from 2.9% in May.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 5.2% in June, up from 4.8% in May, but down from 10% in June of 2020.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in June, up from 4.8% in May, but down from 9.5% in June of 2020.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4.4%, up from 4% in May, but down from 8.3% in June of 2020.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in June, up from 3.4% in May, but down from 7.2% in June of 2020.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 3% in June, up from 2.6% in May, and Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.2% in June, up from 8.7% in May.
Unemployment rates increased in 70 Wisconsin counties between May and June. Washburn County’s rate stayed the same at 4.7% while Florence County’s rate decreased from 5.3% in May to 5.2% in June.
In Illinois, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 11.4% in June, up from 10.4% in May, but down from 19.3% in June of 2020.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 12.4% in June, up from 11.1% in May, but down from 19.1% in June of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 7.6% in June, up from 6.5% in May, but down from 12.6% in June of 2020.
Among Illinois counties, Winnebago County’s unemployment rate was 9.5% in June, up from 8.4% in May, but down from 16.5% in June of 2020.
Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 9.6% in June, up from 8.4% in May, but down from 16.1% in June of 2020.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 5.9% in June, up from 5.2% in May, but down from 11.9% in June of 2020.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.8% in June, up from 4.9% in May, but down from 9.9% in June of 2020.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in June, unchanged from May’s rate.
Illinois’ unemployment rate was 7.9% in June, up from 6.7% in May.