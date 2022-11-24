Unemployment rates in Beloit and across Wisconsin dropped in October, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Meanwhile, jobless rates in Winnebago County and other Illinois communities remained stable or bumped up slightly in October, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Beloit reported an unemployment rate of 4.4% in October, down from 5% in September and down from 4.7% in October of 2021. Beloit's jobless rate was the third highest among Wisconsin's 35 largest communities, behind Milwaukee and Racine, which each had rates of 4.5% in October.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in October, down from 3.7% in September and down from 3.5% in October of 2021. Janesville's rate was the seventh highest among Wisconsin's largest communities.
Sun Prairie had the lowest unemployment rate at 2% in October, down from 2.4% in September. Madison had the second lowest rate at 2.2% in October, down from 2.6% in September.
Thirty-four of the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin reported unemployment rate declines between September and October. Only Superior reported a rate that was unchanged, at 3.4% in October and September.
Among counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in October, down from 3.7% in September but unchanged from 3.4% reported in October of 2021.
Nearby Walworth Counrty had an unemployment rate of 2.7% in October, down from 3.1% in September, but up from 2.5% reported in October of 2021.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.5% in October, down from 2.9% in September, but up from 2.4% in October of 2021.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin's 72 counties at 5.9% in October, unchanged from September, but down from 6.1% in October of 2021.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.2% in October, down from 2.5% in September, but up from 2.1% in October of 2021.
All but two Wisconsin counties reported unemployment rate declines between September and October. Menominee and Florence counties each reported rates that did not change in October and September.
In Illinois, Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 7.3% in October, which was unchanged from September's rate, but down from 8.7% reported in October of 2021.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 6.9% in in October, up slightly from 6.6% reported in September, but down from 8.4% reported in October of 2021.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in October, up slightly from 5.1% reported in September, and unchanged from 5.4% reported in October of 2021.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 6% in October, unchanged from September, but down from 7.2% reported in October of 2021.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 5.7% in October, up slightly from 5.6% reported in September, but down from 6.9% reported in October of 2021.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.2% in October, unchanged from September and unchanged from a year ago.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in October, up slightly from 4.3% reported in September, but down slightly from 4.5% reported in October of 2021.
The unemployment rate for Wisconsin was 3.3% in October, up slightly from 3.2% in September.
The unemployment rate for Illinois was 4.6% in October, up slightly from 4.5% in September.
The nationwide unemployment rate was 3.7% in October, up slightly from 3.5% in September.