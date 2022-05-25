MADISON—Unemployment rates declined in most of the largest communities in Wisconsin in April as the state continues to move toward normalcy following two years of the pandemic.
Beloit recorded the third highest unemployment rate in the state at 4.6% in April, down from 4.9% in March and down from 6.9% in April of 2021.
Milwaukee had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities at 5% in April, unchanged from March, but down from 7.6% in April of 2021. Racine had the second highest unemployment rate at 4.8% in April, down from 4.9% in March and down from 7.5% in April of 2021.
Nearby Janesville had the seventh highest unemployment rate in the state at 3.4% in April, down from 3.6% in March and down from 5.1% in April of 2021.
Fitchburg had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.8% in April, down from 2% in March and down from 3.4% in April of 2021. Madison had the second lowest unemployment rate at 1.9% in April, down from 2% in March and down from 3.1% in April of 2021.
Unemployment rates declined in 27 of the 35 largest communities in Wisconsin between March and April. Rates increased in two communities—Franklin and Wausau—and they stayed the same in six communities.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 3.6% in April, down from 4.1% in March and down from 5.1% in April of 2021.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3% in April, down from 3.3% in March and down from 4% in April of 2021.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.6% in April, down from 3.1% in March and down from 3.6% in April of 2021.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.9% in April, down from 2.9% in March and down from 2.6% in April of 2021.
Dane County had the second lowest rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 2% in April, down from 2.3% in March and down from 3.2% in April of 2021.
Iron County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 7.7% in April, up from 6.5% in March, but down from 8.7% in April of 2021.
Menominee County had the second highest unemployment rate in the state at 7% in April, up from 5.6% in March, but down from 9.5% in April of 2021.
Unemployment rates declined between March and April in 61 Wisconsin counties, but rates increased in nine counties and stayed the same in two counties.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 2.8% in April, unchanged from March, but down from 4.3% in April of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in April, unchanged from March, but down from 6% in April of 2021.