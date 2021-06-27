Unemployment rates continue to drop in Wisconsin and Illinois as communities recover from the impact of the the pandemic which made jobless rates skyrocket into double digits a year ago.
Beloit’s jobless rate in May was 6.7%, down from 6.9% in April and down from 13.2% in May of 2020. Beloit’s rate was the second highest of the 33 largest communities in Wisconsin.
Racine had the highest jobless rate among Wisconsin’s largest communities at 6.8% in May, down from 7.7% in April, and down from 14.1% in May of 2020.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate among the state’s largest communities at 3.1% in May, down from 3.2% in April and down from 8.4% in May of 2020.
Janesville had a jobless rate of 4.7% in May, down from 5.2% in April and down from 13.4% in May of 2020. Janesville’s rate was the fifth highest among Wisconsin’s largest communities in May.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 4.7% in May, down from 5.2% in April and down from 12.2% in May of 2020.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in May, down from 4.2% in April and down from 10.6% in May of 2020.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in May, down from 3.7% in April and down from 8.9% in May of 2020.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 8.4% in May, down from 9.8% in April and down from 29.9% in May of 2020.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3% in May, down from 3.2% in April and down from 8.2% in May of 2020.
Wisconsin’s jobless rate was 3.9% in May, unchanged from April, but down from May of 2020 when the rate was 10.4%.
In Illinois, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 10.3% in May, down from 11.8% in April and down from 22.5% in May of 2020.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 11.1% in May, down from 13.2% in April and down from 24.9% in May of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 6.4% in May, down from 7.7% in April and down from 13.6% in May of 2020.
The Village of Harvey had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 18.2% in May, up from 17.4% in April, but down from 21.9% in May of 2020.
Edwardsville had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois at 3% in May, down from 3.6% in April and down from 10.7% in May of 2020.
Among Illinois counties, Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 8.4% in May, down from 9.7% in April and down from 20.2% in May of 2020.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 8.4% in May, down from 10.1% in April and down from 20.9% in May of 2020.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 5.2% in May, down from 6.3% in April and down from 14% in May of 2020.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in May, down from 5.9% in April and down from 11.3% in May of 2020.
Cook County had the highest unemployment rate among Illinois’ 102 counties at 8.7% in May, unchanged from April but down from 16.8% in May of 2020.
Washington County had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois at 2.4% in May, down from 3.1% in April and down from 12.8% in May of 2020.
The Illinois unemployment rate was 6.7% in May, down from 7.1% in April and down from 18.3% in May of 2020.
The national unemployment rate was 5.5% in May, down from 5.7% in April and down from 13% in May of 2020.