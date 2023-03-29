MADISON — The unemployment rate in Beloit bumped up in February, as did the jobless rate for Rock County.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 3.6% in February, up from 3.1% in January, but down from 4.2% in February of 2022, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Beloit’s unemployment rate for February was the third highest among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities.
Superior had the highest unemployment rate at 4% in February, up from 3.1% in January. Racine had the second highest rate at 3.9% in February, up from 3.7% in January.
Nearby Janesville had the seventh highest rate among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities at 2.9% in February, down slightly from 3% in January and down from 3.5% in February of 2022.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.6% in February, down from 1.7% in January and down from 2% in February of 2022.
Unemployment rates declined between January and February in 14 of the 35 largest communities in the state. Rates increased in 11 communities, and they stayed the same in 10 communities.
Among counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 3.1% in February, up from 3% in January, but down from 3.9% in February of 2022.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 2.9% in February, up from 2.7% in January, but down from 3.4% in February of 2022.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.7% in February, up from 2.5% in January, but down from 3.3% in February of 2022.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at. 1.7% in February, down from 1.9% in January and down from 2.2% in February of 2022.
Adams County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 6.4%, up from 6% in January and up from 6.3% in February of 2022.
Unemployment rates increased in 41 Wisconsin counties and rates decreased in 15 counties in February. Jobless rates stayed the same in 16 counties.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in February, down slightly from 2.9% in January and down from 2.8% in February of 2022.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in February, up slightly from 3.4% in January, but down from 3.8% in February of 2022.