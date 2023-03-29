Unemployment Benefits

MADISON — The unemployment rate in Beloit bumped up in February, as did the jobless rate for Rock County.

Beloit had an unemployment rate of 3.6% in February, up from 3.1% in January, but down from 4.2% in February of 2022, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Beloit’s unemployment rate for February was the third highest among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities.

