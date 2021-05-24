WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — No injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash on May 22 near the intersection of Freeport and Meridian roads in rural Winnebago County, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.
Chief Kirk Wilson said a driver in a white SUV was traveling south on Meridian Road and pulled out in front of a driver in a blue sedan that was heading east on Freeport Road. A driver in a red sedan was sitting at the stop sign waiting to cross Freeport Road heading north.
Initial reports indicated multiple drivers needed to be extricated, but when fire crews arrived on scene all occupants were free and uninjured, Wilson said.
"Thankfully, no one was injured. Looked worse than it actually was," he added.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash. A department spokesperson said on Monday that no citations had been issued, but said the investigation remains ongoing.
Fire departments from Shirland and Durand assisted, along with law enforcement aid from the Illinois State Police.