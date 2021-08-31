BELOIT—Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks Alex Lasry said he wants to prioritize securing federal resources for Wisconsin schools during a visit to Merrill Elementary School on Tuesday.
Lasry met with school staff and participated in a demonstration of the school’s cutting edge interactive learning module known as Lu—a tech system that incorporates learning and physical activity through 3D cameras and digital projection on a wall of the gymnasium.
“Our campaign talks about how we are going to bring jobs and investment to the state,” Lasry said. “The best way to do that is to create a labor pool that has skilled workers. That starts at places just like Merrill, making sure that we are fully invested in our schools.”
After meeting with staff, Lasry strolled through various areas of the Merrill neighborhood to talk with residents and hear first-hand what issues were important to them.
Since announcing his candidacy for one of Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senate seats, currently held by Republican Ron Johnson, Lasry has campaigned around the state virtually and in-person since February.
“There isn’t a divide in terms of issues,” Lasry said. “The issues that impact urban Milwaukee are the same in rural Wisconsin. Issues we see in Beloit are pretty similar to what we’ve seen out at Stevens Point or Hudson.”
Lasry said access to high-speed internet, clean drinking water and access to transportation were key issues he has seen across all parts of Wisconsin.
When asked about what motivated him to enter the Senate race, Lasry said he wanted to run to “bring some real results” to the people of Wisconsin.
“What we need is a person with a history and a track record of bringing people together to get things done,” Lasry said. “We’ve done that through my leadership at the Bucks by paying a $15 minimum wage, investing in Wisconsin and creating good paying jobs while being on the front lines of racial and social justice and voting rights. We don’t need to create this false choice between climate and creating jobs. I think we need someone with that type of background going to Washington, D.C. and getting a lot of those things done.”
Lasry is among 11 Democrats who have declared candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Other Democrat candidates are Mandela Barnes, Darrell Williams, Gillian Battino, Sarah Godlewski, Kou Lee, Chantia Lewis, Adam Murphy, Tom Nelson, Steven Olikara and Peter Peckarsky.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 9, 2022 and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.