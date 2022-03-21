BELOIT—U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, intends to support the people of Ukraine as Russian troops continue to attack them. He also hopes to work with his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to craft budget priorities in the next session of Congress.
Pocan stopped in Beloit Monday to get a tour of the new Joel Barrett Boys and Girls Club at 202 Maple Ave. Pocan supported the bill that provided $500,000 that got the construction project for the new building off the ground.
Mark Rand, the CEO of Stateline Boys and Girls Club, gave Pocan a tour of the facility and building and explained some of its features.
Funding for the new facility was part of the Omnibus bill that went through both the House and Senate.
“I was proud to advocate for the Beloit Boys and Girls Club and secure $500,000 for this facility,” Pocan said. “Boys & Girls Clubs across the country are helping countless children and families, and our community will benefit greatly from this new location. I want to thank Mark Rand and the leaders here for bringing this project to my attention.”
The $5.5 million construction project broke ground in April of 2021 and a grand opening ceremony was held in December of 2021. The new 24,765-square-foot facility was built to replace the former Boys and Girls Club site at 1851 Moore St., which offered 16,000 square feet of space. Renovations also were done to the South Beloit Boys and Girls Club.
Pocan said he has a close relationship with Beloit’s Boys and Girls Club. He even use to teach the children magic “every Saturday for eight weeks,” at the old location. Rand and Pocan worked closely together regarding the new new building, Pocan said.
Pocan discussed his intentions for the next session of Congress. He will aid in creating a budget for the next financial year and is hopeful to hit a timely deadline.
Pocan said the Build Back Better Bill, which sought social and climate control funding, may be back in a different form. The bill failed to secure the needed votes in the Senate last year, But, Pocan hopes parts of the initiative will be implemented through executive order.
Pocan, along with Congress, will continue to do “what we can stop the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and will do everything short of armed conflict.”
“Putin showed a lot of bravado, showing the force of a superpower, even though they are not one,” Pocan said of Russian forces invading Ukraine.
“I am extremely impressed with Ukraine’s bravery and fact that have fought back so successfully,” Pocan added.
Rand showed Pocan the rest of the building, after the brief in the lobby of Joel Barrett Boys and Girls Club. “I am always impressed with how much Beloit has grown and wanted to be a part of it.” Pocan told the audience.