Election Day
Buy Now

Paul Krummel prepares to vote at Central Christian Church in Beloit in April. Preparations are being made for the Nov. 8 general election.

 BDN file photo

Two women are seeking election to represent the people of the 31st Assembly District. Brienne Brown is a Democrat from Whitewater and Ellen Schutt is a Republican from Clinton. They are seeking election to the seat currently held by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is running for Wisconsin Secretary of State.

The Beloit Daily News interviewed the candidates to get their views on various issues and to allow voters to become more familiar with them before the Nov. 8 election.