Two women are seeking election to represent the people of the 31st Assembly District. Brienne Brown is a Democrat from Whitewater and Ellen Schutt is a Republican from Clinton. They are seeking election to the seat currently held by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is running for Wisconsin Secretary of State.
The Beloit Daily News interviewed the candidates to get their views on various issues and to allow voters to become more familiar with them before the Nov. 8 election.
Brienne BrownBrienne Brown, 49, has lived in Whitewater for about 10 years. She is an instructor at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater, a professional grant application writer and operates a Yoga/health studio. She and her husband, Karl, have a daughter and a son.
Her father was in the U.S. military and she was born in West Germany. , the daughter of a and she spent several years of her childhood in Iran where her father was the military ambassador to the Shah of Iran. She and her family left Iran just before the Shah was overthrown in the Iranian revolution in 1979.
Her family moved to Austin, Texas and she earned a degree in journalism at the University of Texas in Austin.
She currently serves on the Common Council for the City of Whitewater.
Brown believes she will have no problem reaching across the aisle to work with Republicans in the Assembly.
“I was raised an Eisenhower Republican,” she said, but she noted the party has definitely strayed from its roots in recent years.
She said the main thing with people of the other party is “they just want to be heard,.”
On the issue of crime, Brown said police department across the state and in the nation are falling behind in training and technology. She said as a member of the Whitewater council, she has voted for increasing the police department budget every year.
She said crime stems from a disinvestment in the community and people need to be invested in their communities. Many people are struggling to put food on the table and may turn to crime to meet their needs. People need the support of their communities, she said.
Brown said she is a gun owner, but she noted there is a “well regulated” part to the second amendment of the Constitution, and she believes this country is currently not well regulated when it comes to guns. She said there are some “red flag” laws needed and some loopholes need to be closed regarding gun laws.
On abortion, Brown believes the right for women to choose what to do with their own bodies needs to be codified and laws should return to the rights women had before Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Ellen SchuttEllen Schutt, 26, was born and raised in Darien and she currently lives in Clinton. She and her husband, Eric, live on a farm. She earned a bachelors degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin—Madison.
While still attending college, she was an intern in the office of Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R- Clinton, and in the office of U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan. Her first job out of college was as a legislative aide in Loudenbeck’s office. She said it is in this position that she learned about how tax money is allocated and the importance of good public policy.
Since April of last year, she has worked as a research assistant in the office of Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.
She said creating public policy that works for the people is vitally important.
“I want to make sure when we create policies in Madison, we think of how it will impact others,” Schutt said.
She said Wisconsin is a state that is very politically polarized, but she believes many times, even on hot issues, the legislators can work together. She pointed to the most recent state budget as an example of the parties working together.
Regarding abortion and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Schutt said she is proudly pro-life, but she believes the Wisconsin law from 1849 that currently regulates abortion needs to be changed. She said there should be provisions regarding incest, rape and considering the life of the mother.
On the proposal some Republicans have suggested to abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Schutt said she is not in favor of that. However, she did say some reforms to the commission are needed to make sure it is giving good guidance to clerks across the state who oversee elections.
Schutt said former President Donald Trump did lose the election in 2020 and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was correct in his decision to discontinue the investigation into the 2020 election by Judge Michael Gableman. She said Gableman no longer was following the terms of his contract in investigating the election.
She did say the state should look at ways to make sure people know their vote counts, and make sure out-of-state money is not influencing elections in Wisconsin.