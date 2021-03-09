ROCKTON—Two long-time village board members are running for the Rockton Village President position this April after Dale Adams, who served in the position for 20 years, decided to step down from the board.
Dave Winters and John Peterson have decided to run for the top spot on the Rockton Village Board.
Dave Winters, 51, has served on the village board for 16 years. He served on the village planning commission before he joined the village board. He is employed by Macktown Construction. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Wisconsin Platteville. He and his wife, Karrie, have a son and a daughter who are now adults.
John Peterson, 55, has served on the village board for 12 years. He served on the village planning commission for two years before joining the village board. He is the manager of REMAX Valley Realtors in Roscoe. He graduated from Galva High School in 1983. He and his wife, Sheryl, have two daughters who are now adults.
Why did you decide to run for Village President?
Winters: He thinks his business background will help him give direction to the village.
“There really never had been any good direction or any real goals set for the different departments,” he said. “I think like a good business, the village should have goals and a review to see if we are meeting those goals.”
Peterson: He thinks there should be more use of parks and other aspects of the village.
“I think there is more to running the village than making sure roads are fixed and the sewer plant is running,” he said.
What infrastructure needs face the village in the near future?
Winters: “We need to really have a game plan for the sewer plant,” Winters said. “It was built in the 1950s. But, whatever we do, it is going to be a multi-million-dollar project.”
Regarding road repairs and maintenance, Winters said he and Trustee Cory Magnus pushed the 1% sales tax referendum that is projected to provide up to $800,000 a year for road maintenance funds.
Peterson: “The sewer plant is really old and we will have to make a decision on what to do soon,” Peterson said. “We will have to decide if we should build new or go with another service. But, whatever we do, it will be expensive.”
He said with the sales tax increase, the village now has a funding mechanism in place to address road maintenance.
Is there a need for a village administrator to help with business recruitment?
Winters: “I don’t think we can justify the cost of a village administrator,” Winters said.
He said village Planning and Development Administrator Trisha Diduch has done a good job in helping to bring business to the village. He said there is a good mix of businesses in the downtown area now, and the village has to have data available, such as traffic counts, to bring more business to the Rockton Road corridor.
Peterson: “Attracting business in this environment has not been easy,” Peterson said, referring to the pandemic. “But when opportunities arise, we have to make sure we are prepared.”
He also said he did not believe the village could afford a village administrator, which could cost more than $100,000 a year. He agreed that the downtown business district is doing well and there are few vacancies in the downtown business district.