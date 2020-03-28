BELOIT—A long-time Rock County Board member will face a new challenger in the race for the District 16 election contest.
Incumbent Phillip Owens will face newcoming Jacob Taylor in the April 7 election.
Owens, 82 is a retired businessman who owned and operated several businesses, and served in law enforcement for 14 years. He served 32 years in the military, both in the Army and the Navy. He also has served as district commander for the U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc., for the branch that includes submarine veterans from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Owens, 82, said he is not a politician, but a representative of the people. He points out that the Rock County Board of Supervisors is a non-partisan elected body and his goal is to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ interests and he strives to be prudent in how taxpayer dollars are spent.
“I have been very blessed to have the opportunity to represent the people of District 16 and and I have been honored to do so,” he said.
He said he is a bit disappointed that more people don’t show an interest in county government by attending county board and committee meetings.
He has been married to his wife, Evelyn, for 49 years. They have four children who are adults now.
Taylor, 21, is a student at the University of Wisconsin in Madison majoring in political science and history. He also is a senate messenger in the Wisconsin Senate. He is a 2017 graduate of Beloit Turner High School.
He said he has been involved in government in some form since he was 14 years old when he started working for the Beloit Parks Department.
Taylor believes that county board members, in order to effectively represent their constituents, must be accessible to their constituents.
“I have talked to so many people who don’t even know who their supervisor is,” Taylor said. “I want to be someone who people of the 16th District can reach out to.”
He said one way the county board can be more accessible to residents is to live stream county board meetings on the internet. He said the board recently did live stream a meeting, but the quality wasn’t very good and some supervisors forgot to talk into their microphones so people at home could hear them.
The live streaming was done in response to the health concerns brought on by the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. But, Taylor said the board shouldn’t wait for a crisis to make their meetings more accessible to the public.
