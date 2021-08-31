BELOIT — Two vehicles in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue were struck by gunfire on Sunday in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
At around 5:40 a.m., officers were in the area of Henry and Royce avenues and heard gunshots. Multiple callers reported gunfire coming from the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue, and multiple fired bullet casings were found in the roadway, police said.
Just after the shots were fired, a witness observed a dark figure run westbound going into one of the backyards.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or by leaving a tip online at www.p3tips.com/482