JANESVILLE—Janesville Police are searching for two suspects believed to have been involved in a home invasion and armed robbery on Monday.
The suspects being sought are Skylar Ploof, 18, and Keegan McAdory, 17, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
At about 5:04 p.m. two suspects entered a home in the 1000 block of Bouchard Avenue in Janesville and threatened the residents with a handgun. The suspects took items from the residents and damaged the television.
Ploof is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and brown eyes. McAdory is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244.
or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.