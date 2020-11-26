JANESVILLE - Janesville police are looking for two suspects who passed counterfeit $100 bills at area businesses.
The suspects passed the fake bills at 7:30 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to a Janesville Police Department news release. They were seen leaving businesses in a dark colored GMC SUV.
Both suspects are thought to be in their early to mid 20s. One suspect had a goatee and a tattoo above his left eye. He was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, of slim build and was wearing a gray Nike hoodie.
The other suspect was wearing a blue face mask and a teal, yellow, dark blue and white Nike jacket. He was about 6 feet tall and of average build.
Anyone with information about these suspects should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244.