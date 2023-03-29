Life-saving drug help in OD situations

Beloit Fire Department paramedic coordinator Matt Ahrens holds a shot of the anti-overdose medication, Narcan. Two drug overdose deathss involving fentanyl were reported in Beloit this week.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — Two people have died in the past week in Beloit due to suspected fentanyl related drug overdoses, according to the Beloit Police Department.

The department reports there have been three drug overdose deaths in the city this year, including the two that occurred this week. The recent deaths illustrate how deadly drugs laced with fentanyl can be.