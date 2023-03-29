BELOIT — Two people have died in the past week in Beloit due to suspected fentanyl related drug overdoses, according to the Beloit Police Department.
The department reports there have been three drug overdose deaths in the city this year, including the two that occurred this week. The recent deaths illustrate how deadly drugs laced with fentanyl can be.
There have been three non-fatal overdoses reported in Beloit so far this year.
Captain Chris Eberhardt said materials recovered at the scene of the two recent overdose deaths are consistent with cocaine use. Family members of the deceased also have indicated cocaine was their drug of choice.
Fentanyl has been commonly known to be mixed with heroin and cocaine. Eberhardt said heroin users often use their drug of choice in groups, while crack cocaine users often do their drug alone.
“The heroin user will use with others and someone in the group may have Narcan (to revive an overdose victim),” Eberhardt said. “Crack cocaine users on the other had often use alone and there is no one to help them (in case of an overdose).”
The number of fatal overdoses in Beloit have decreased in recent years. Everhardt shared these statistics:
Data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department indicates fentanyl was involved in 83% of the overdose deaths in the county in 2022. Data on overdose deaths in Rock County is as follows:
- 2019 — 44 total overdose deaths; 21 of those deaths involved fentanyl
- 2020 — 48 total overdose deaths; 27 of those deaths involved fentanyl
- 2021 — 74 total overdose deaths; 48 of those deaths involved fentanyl
- 2022 — 42 total overdose deaths; 35 of those deaths involved fentanyl
Narcan, which is used to revive overdose victims, has become more commonly used in recent years, which may account for the reduction in overdose deaths, Eberhardt said.
“The fire department has been using Narcan for years. All the Beloit police officers are trained in the use of Narcan, but we are still working on the policy relating to its use,” Eberhardt said.
Narcan is available to the public through various agencies. There is a Narcan vending machine in the lobby of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Vivent Health offers Narcan to the public. The agency also offers fentanyl test strips so drug users can detect fentanyl in the drugs they use.
Eberhardt also noted the Beloit Police Department works with groups such as Families Fighting Addiction to educate the public about warning signs to watch for in loved ones if you suspect they are using heroin or cocaine.