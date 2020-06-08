BELOIT—Three people were injured by gunfire in Beloit following two shootings on Sunday night less than five hours apart.
At around 7:20 p.m., two Beloit men, ages 30 and 38, were each shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries following an apparent drive-by shooting on Burton Street near Madison Road.
At around 11:24 p.m., a 20-year-old Beloit man was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All three men are expected to recover from their injuries.
Just four minutes before the first shooting was reported on Burton Street, officers investigated a report of gunfire at 7:16 p.m. in the 1900 block of Moore Street, according to the department’s daily call log.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said no other information was yet available in regards to the shootings, and did not comment on whether or not the incidents were connected.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244 or submit an anonymous tip online via p3tips.com.
The two shootings from Sunday are among six total shootings in Beloit this year that resulted in gunshot injuries. To date, no fatal shootings have been reported in 2020 for Beloit.
On Feb. 10, Travon D. Jones-Holmes, 25, of Chicago, was shot three times in the 700 block of Hackett Street and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital. No arrest has been made in the case.
On April 16, David J. Clark, 22, shot himself accidentally in the leg while intoxicated in the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue. He was treated and released from a local hospital. Clark now faces charges of manufacture/deliver of psilocin or psilocybin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC second offense, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping.
On May 16, Denzen Jones, 37, of Beloit, was shot following a confrontation with a Beloit man at Keeler and Dewey avenues, with Jones receiving non-life-threatening injuries from the incident. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Isaiah Evans, 25, on charges of first-degree attempted intentional homicide, three counts of recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Evans remains at-large and the incident appeared to show both men exchanging gunfire in the Keeler Avenue neighborhood. Court records indicate that Jones told authorities Evans “shot him over a girl.”
On June 1, Henry Lathan, 48, of Beloit, was arrested by Beloit officers after he shot himself in the leg at a home in the 900 block of Keeler Avenue. No charges have yet been filed against Lathan, court records show.
