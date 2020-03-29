BELOIT—Two men who have experience serving on the Rock County Board of Supervisors will be vying for the Disctrict 6 county board seat on April 7.
Robert Potter and Brenton Driscoll, both Beloit natives, will face each other in the upcoming county election.
Potter, 38, currently holds the position of District 6 supervisor. He was elected to the board in 2018. He was raised in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 2000. He is a business agent and construction labor union leader.
Potter said he is focused on jobs and economic development in District 6 and the area.
“I am focused on economic development for everyone and bringing more family sustaining jobs to the county,” he said.
He said he believes the county needs to work to bring businesses to the area through tax incentives, TIF districts and other means.
Potter has two children, ages 4 and 11.
Driscoll, 35, previously served for two terms on the county board in District 11. He also is a Beloit native and a graduate of Beloit Turner High School.
He and his wife, Marjorie, operate a commercial photography and videography business. They have two children.
Driscoll said he had to resign from the county board because he moved out of District 11, but now that he is living in District 6, he wants to serve on the board again.
He said the biggest issue facing the county at present is to coronavirus/COVID-19 and the impact it is having on jobs and health in the area.
“I want to work on keeping people healthy. We should help people get back on their feet once everything is back up and running,” he said.
He said because of the health concerns presented by the cornonavirus, he has not had the opportunity to campaign in the normal way. He has not gone door to door and has not taken part in any public candidate forums.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.