BELOIT—Whoever wins the race for the District 14 Rock County Board seat on April 7, one thing is sure. That person will be new to that position.
District 14, which includes Beloit wars 19, 20, 21 and 22, is held by Terry Fell, who is not seeking re-election.
John Petersen and Shirley Williams are vying for the District 14 seat.
John Petersen, 51, has been a resident of Beloit for 17 years. His wife, Tina, is a native of the Beloit area. They have two children, twin boys, who both graduated from Beloit Memorial High School last year.
He is a Marine Corps veteran and he currently serves on the City of Beloit Board of Appeals. He also has served as vice commander for the VFW and he serves on his homeowners association board.
He previously served as a firefighter and is collecting a pension from his service in that profession.
Petersen said he wanted to run for the county board position because he wanted to give back to the community.
“I like to do service to the community,” he said.
He said the region needs to look at ways to provide more jobs for residents. He also believes government can look at cost savings.
He said one thing he believes will result in cost savings is regionalizing fire departments. He said many of the department ambulances have high mileage and they are in need of equipment. By taking a regional approach there can be some savings and in turn some investment in equipment.
Shirley Williams, 58, has been a resident of Beloit for 20 years.
She has served on the Rock County Human Services Board for eight years. She also has served on the Merrill Community Service Board, the Wisconsin Council for Children and Families and on several committees for the School District of Beloit.
She and her husband have two children who are adults now. Her son has graduated law school and is a practicing attorney. Her daughter is attending the University of Wisconsin Rock County/Whitewater.
She said Terry Fell, who served on the Human Services Board with her, approached her and asked her to consider running for his county board seat.
She said with the current health concerns brought on by the coronavirus/COVID-19, and its impact on people and businesses, the focus of government bodies will shift. But she said the focus should always be on the people of the county.
In order to face the challenges the future will present to the area, the right people need to be in government positions.
“We will need people willing to listen and work with others in a cohesive manner,” she said.
